Cyclone Amphan: All ops at Kolkata Airport suspended till 5 am on Thursday
In pics: Eastern India braces for super Cyclone Amphan

While the country is already grapping with the coronavirus pandemic, Cyclone Amphan brings another series of sobering news especially for states of West Bengal and Odisha

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

 

1 / 9
People watch as waves crash along the shore ahead of Cyclone Amphan landfall, in Balasore district of Odisha. Photo: PTI

India is battling the coronavirus pandemic, making West Bengal and Odisha's task of managing Amphan doubly difficult. 

 

2 / 9
Satellite image released by NASA shows Cyclone Amphan over the Bay of Bengal in India. Photo: PTI

The powerful storm is expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon, and forecasters are warning of extensive damage from high winds, heavy rainfall, tidal waves and some flooding in crowded cities like Kolkata.

 

3 / 9
A tree blocks a road after being uprooted due to heavy winds and rain ahead of cyclone 'Amphan' landfall, near R&B office in Bhadrak city of Odisha. Photo: PTI

In view of cyclone Amphan, all operations at Kolkata airport, including special flights, have been suspended till 5 am on Thursday.

 

4 / 9
Firefighters clear road blockage after a tree uprooted due to heavy winds and rain ahead of Cyclone Amphan landfall, near R&B office in Bhadrak. Photo: PTI

Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft have been kept on stand by for deployment to undertake area scan, search and rescue and relief efforts.

 

5 / 9
Fishermen try to control their boat amidst rough sea waters ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Amphan at Puri beach in Odisha. Photo: PTI

India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that cyclone Amphan will "move north-northeastwards and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatiya close to Sunderbans during afternoon to evening today with a wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

 

6 / 9
Turbulent waves crash into the coast Kasimedu Fishing Harbour, ahead of landfall by Cyclone Amphan, in Chennai. Photo: PTI

In light of the events, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) chief S N Pradhan said 41 teams of NDRF have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha to deal with any emergency situation arising out of the cyclone which has been classified as extremely severe cyclonic storm.

 

7 / 9
People walking along the shore while strong waves crash into the coast Kasimedu Fishing Harbour, in Chennai. Photo: PTI

West Bengal has deployed 15 state disaster relief force force (SDRF) teams and Odisha has deployed 20 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force. People already evacuated in West Bengal stands at three lakh while Odisha expects to evacuate 1.1 million people.

 

8 / 9
A woman dries clay demon masks on a roadside as dark clouds gather over the city ahead of landfall by Cyclone Amphan, on the outskirt of Bhubaneswar, Odisha's capital. Photo: PTI

Both states have already set up control rooms and emergency helpline numbers. Temporary shelters have been put up which have been sanitized and provisions for baby food, masks, sanitisers have been provided for. People housing those temporary shelters will also undergo thermal screening. People watch as waves crash along the shore ahead of cyclone 'Amphan' landfall, in Balasore district. Photo: PTI

 

9 / 9
A tree uprooted due to heavy wind and rain ahead of cyclone 'Amphan' landfall, in Balasore district. Photo: PTI

 


First Published: Wed, May 20 2020. 14:50 IST

