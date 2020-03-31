In pics: Nizamuddin coronavirus shock

Six people from Telangana who attended the congregation died

1 / 8 People who showed symptoms being taken to various hospitals from area in New Delhi (Photo-Dalip Kumar)

A religious congregation of 2,000 people at a mosque in Delhi's area, which has thrown up several corona positive cases maybe a ticking time bomb as six of the persons who returned to Telangana after attending the congregation have died from the virus and positive cases are emerging from at least five other regions including J&K, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

17 new cases in Andhra Pradesh, 13 traced to meet

2 / 8 People wearing masks leave for hospital in a bus from Nizamuddin area, after several people showed symptoms of in New Delhi (Photo-Dalip Kumar)

A day after the Telangana government announced the death of 6 patients from the state - all linked to Nizamuddin visit in Delhi, 17 new positive cases were registered on Tuesday. Thirteen of the new cases have been traced back to the religious congregation at the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat.

How did this happen?

3 / 8 File Photo of Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station

Tablighi Jamaat is an Islamic missionary movement, which was started in 1926. It has headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, with followers from across the globe. From March 13 to 15, there was a religious congregation attended by nearly 2,000 people, including foreigners. This has now become the latest and the biggest hotspot for the virus in the country. People who attended the event have travelled to various states. The Delhi government has ordered the lodging of an FIR against the head of Markaz, Maulana Saad Kandalvi for endangering the lives of thousands of people.

Over 1,500 people have been quarantined in the Markaz itself

4 / 8 People wearing masks as the police cordoned off an area in Nizamuddin after some people showed coronavirus symptoms, in New Delhi | Photo: Dalip Kumar

A facility is coming up for these people in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, according to several reports. Even on Tuesday morning, people continue to board buses in the Nizamuddin area in order to be taken to different hospitals for a checkup.

Number of infected cases in Delhi shoot up to 97 by Monday evening from 72 on Sunday

5 / 8 Men wearing protective masks walk to board a bus going to the hospital amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Nizamuddin Area in New Delhi. Photo: ANI

Situation in Delhi

6 / 8 People continue to board buses in the Nizamuddin area, to be taken to different hospitals for a checkup. Photo: ANI

The total number of coronavirus cases in the capital climbed to 97 on Monday, with 25 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.

Around 800 people went to different states, police begin search

7 / 8 A volunteer sprays disinfectant on paramilitary personnel as they cordon off an area in Nizamuddin, where several people showed symptoms of infection from coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago

Markaz Nizamuddin issues statement on congregation, says didn't violate law

8 / 8 Nizamuddin Markaz Masjid is a mosque located in Nizamuddin West in South Delhi