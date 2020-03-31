In pics: Nizamuddin coronavirus shock

Six people from Telangana who attended the congregation died
A religious congregation of 2,000 people at a mosque in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, which has thrown up several corona positive cases maybe a ticking time bomb as six of the persons who returned to Telangana after attending the congregation have died from the virus and positive cases are emerging from at least five other regions including J&K, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar islands.
17 new cases in Andhra Pradesh, 13 traced to Nizamuddin meet
A day after the Telangana government announced the death of 6 coronavirus patients from the state - all linked to Nizamuddin visit in Delhi, 17 new positive cases were registered on Tuesday. Thirteen of the new cases have been traced back to the religious congregation at the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat.
How did this happen?
Tablighi Jamaat is an Islamic missionary movement, which was started in 1926. It has headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, with followers from across the globe. From March 13 to 15, there was a religious congregation attended by nearly 2,000 people, including foreigners. This has now become the latest and the biggest hotspot for the virus in the country. People who attended the event have travelled to various states. The Delhi government has ordered the lodging of an FIR against the head of Markaz, Maulana Saad Kandalvi for endangering the lives of thousands of people.
Over 1,500 people have been quarantined in the Markaz itself
A facility is coming up for these people in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, according to several reports. Even on Tuesday morning, people continue to board buses in the Nizamuddin area in order to be taken to different hospitals for a checkup.
Number of infected cases in Delhi shoot up to 97 by Monday evening from 72 on Sunday
Situation in Delhi
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 97 on Monday, with 25 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.
Around 800 people went to different states, police begin search
Markaz Nizamuddin issues statement on congregation, says didn't violate law
Markaz Nizamuddin, the place where a religious congregation left several people affected with coronavirus, on Tuesday said it has not violated any provision of the law and offered its premises for setting up a quarantine facility.
