In pics: Rajdhani Express turns 50, passengers pampered with sweets & cards

The country's first Rajdhani Express revolutionised Indian Railways by way of speed and luxury in the 1960s
On Sunday, the flower-beddecked train chugged out of Howrah station on its golden jubilee run
Marking the 50 years of Rajdhani Express on Monday, Railway welcomed the passengers by giving rose and greeting cards
Country's first fully-air conditioned, high-speed train that covered the 1,450 km stretch in 17 hours and 20 minutes
Passengers celebrate as Rajdhani Express completes 50 years, at the New Delhi Railway Station