JUST IN
You are here: Home » Indian Railways » News

Railways set to launch massive recruitment drive to fill up 131,000 posts
Business Standard

In pics: Rajdhani Express turns 50, passengers pampered with sweets & cards

Passengers had a very special day after they boarded the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on Sunday

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The country's first Rajdhani Express revolutionised Indian Railways by way of speed and luxury in the 1960s

The country's first Rajdhani Express revolutionised Indian Railways by way of speed and luxury in the 1960s
1 / 5
 

 

On Sunday, the flower-beddecked train chugged out of Howrah station on its golden jubilee run

On Sunday, the flower-beddecked train chugged out of Howrah station on its golden jubilee run
2 / 5
 

 

Marking the 50 years of Rajdhani Express on Monday, Railway welcomed the passengers by giving rose and greeting cards

Marking the 50 years of Rajdhani Express on Monday, Railway welcomed the passengers by giving rose and greeting cards
3 / 5
 

 

Country's first fully-air conditioned, high-speed train that covered the 1,450 km stretch in 17 hours and 20 minutes

Country's first fully-air conditioned, high-speed train that covered the 1,450 km stretch in 17 hours and 20 minutes
4 / 5
 

 

Passengers celebrate as Rajdhani Express completes 50 years, at the New Delhi Railway Station

Passengers celebrate as Rajdhani Express completes 50 years, at the New Delhi Railway Station
5 / 5
 

 


First Published: Mon, March 04 2019. 15:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements