In pics: When the national capital experiences dust storm, followed by rain

A view of Jama Masjid during the rain in New Delhi.
Vehicular movement seen as a tree falls down during a sudden dust storm on NH-24.
People standing near an uprooted tree after the dust storm and rain in the national capital
Kids using a plastic sheet to cover themselves from the rain
A child pulls a cycle rickshaw on a road amid rains in the capital region.
A specially-abled man takes shelter under an umbrella during a rain.
Solar panel collapsed near the Nizamuddin Bridge NH24 when a dust storm hit the national capital.
