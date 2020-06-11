JUST IN
In pics: When the national capital experiences dust storm, followed by rain

Power supply in many parts of the city was affected due to dust storm followed by rain on Wednesday evening

Delhi

A view of Jama Masjid during the rain in New Delhi.

A view of Jama Masjid during the rain in New Delhi.
Photo: ANI

 

Vehicular movement seen as a tree falls down during a sudden dust storm on NH-24.

Vehicular movement seen as a tree falls down during a sudden dust storm at NH-24.
Photo: ANI

 

People standing near an uprooted tree after the dust storm and rain in the national capital

People standing near an uprooted tree after the dust storm and rain in the national capital
Photo: ANI

 

Kids using a plastic sheet to cover themselves from the rain

Kids using a plastic sheet to cover themselves from the rain
Photo: ANI

 

A child pulls a cycle rickshaw on a road amid rains in the capital region.

A child pulls a cycle rickshaw on a road amid rains in the capital region.
Photo: ANI

 

A specially-abled man takes shelter under an umbrella during a rain.

A specially-abled man takes shelter under an umbrella during a rain.
Photo: ANI

 

Solar panel collapsed near the Nizamuddin Bridge NH24 when a dust storm hit the national capital.

Solar panel collapsed near the Nizamuddin Bridge NH24 when a dust storm hit the national capital.
Photo: ANI

 


