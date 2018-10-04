In pics: You need to see these cars on display at the Paris Motor Show 2018

The Bugatti Divo is seen on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France. The car is named after French racing driver Albert Divo, who raced for Bugatti in the 1920s winning the Targa Florio race two times.
Porsche 911 RSR "Pink Pig" is seen on the second press day of the Paris auto show.
French President Emmanuel Macron, Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn, and French politician Luc Chatel speak at the the Renault stand during an official visit at the Paris Motor Show in Paris.
The new Suzuki Swift Sport on the second press day of the Paris auto show. The new Swift Sport has an aggressive and eminent look. The front fascia sports new grille which is integrated with big and distinguished finned fog-lamp bezels.
The GAC Motor Enverge is seen on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris. The GA4 is a brand-new compact sedan independently developed by GAC Motor for the A-class sedan market.
Smart Forease concept is seen on the second press day of the Paris auto show. The Forease is the successor to Smart concept cars like the 2001 Crossblade and 2011 Forspeed.
French President Emmanuel Macron looks at a Michelin tyre next to Jean-Dominique Senard, Michelin tyre maker Chief Executive Officer, and Florent Menegaux, Michelin tyre maker General Managing Partner, at the Paris auto show.
The Porsche 918 Spyder is seen on the second press day of the Paris auto show. The Spyder is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.6 L (4,593 cc) V8 engine, developing 608 PS (447 kW; 600 bhp) at 8500 rpm. The 918 Spyder was first shown as a concept at the 80th Geneva Motor Show in March 2010.