In pictures: Farmer protests enters Day 11, Bharat bandh on Dec 8

Farmer protests enter Day 11

1 / 10 Farmers burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against at Singhu Border, in New Delhi on Saturday.

The protest by farmers against the three agriculture laws passed by the Centre entered its eleventh day on Sunday with demonstrations in Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and other border areas.

Farmers preparing food for their fellow farmers

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers' leaders speak to media at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday

Leaders of farmer groups had met representatives of the Centre, led by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash on December 5 for the fifth round of talks to end the deadlock over the new farm laws.

The meeting remained inconclusive, and the Centre announced another one on Dec 9

4 / 10 Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Industry and Commerce Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Industry and Commerce Som Parkash at Vigyan Bhavan

Agriculture Minister Tomar after the meeting reassured the agitating farmers that the APMCs will not be weakened and MSP will continue as he urged farmer unions to give up their agitation and solve their grievances through talks.

Farmers' leaders hold placards as they emerge from the meeting at Vigyan Bhavan on Saturday.

At Saturday's dialogue, the Centre had given a pointwise written reply of the minutes of the fourth meeting after farmers' representatives asked for it. Farmers said that they need a solution or commitment from the Centre and did not want further discussion

Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on Dec 8

6 / 10 Farmers' leaders leave Vigyan Bhawan after emerging from a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Union Minister of Industry and Commerce Piyush Goyal, in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday closed seven borders to the capital, including Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri and Jharoda and issued advisories.

Congress decides to support Bharat bandh on Dec 8

7 / 10 Farmer takes rest at Singhu Border in New Delhi

The Congress has decided to support the Bharat bandh called on December 8 in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre's new agriculture laws.Speaking at a press conference, party spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "Congress party has decided to support the Bharat bandh on December 8. We will be demonstrating the same at our party offices. It will be a step towards strengthening Rahul Gandhi's support to the farmers. We will ensure that the demonstration is successful."

A man fumigates as Farmers take rest during a protest against Farm law

On December 3, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of bringing some amendments to farm laws. In the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws.

Diljit asks farmers to be patient, hold peaceful protests; requests govt to accept their demands

9 / 10 Singer Diljit Dosanjh sits along with farmers during farmers' protest

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday joined the at Delhi's Singhu border and asked the demonstrators to be patient and peaceful in their agitation and requested the government to accept their demands.Days after engaging in a bitter Twitter fight with actor Kangana Ranaut over the farmers agitation, Dosanjh went to the protest site and initially sat among the crowd and listened to the speeches by other leaders.

Farm laws will not be repealed, amendments can be made, says MoS Agriculture

10 / 10 Farmer reads a book during their protest against new farms law, at Singhu Border in New Delhi