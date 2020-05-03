In pictures: With fly pasts, petal showers, IAF honours corona warriors

JUST IN
Provide list of retail vend of liquor in public sector:Delhi to Excise dept
The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters across India on Sunday showered petals on hospitals and places of national importance to show honour and express their gratitude towards the coronavirus warriors

Topics
Armed Forces   |   Armed Forces In India  |   Coronavirus

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Three C-130 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force fly over the Raisina Hill to express gratitude towards all frontline workers fighting against Covid-19 in New Delhi

It was part of the nationwide thanksgiving effort by the armed forces to honour doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff, police and other front-line workers battling coronavirus in the country

IAF's Mi-17 showers petals over Chitranjan Institute, Kolkata to express gratitude towards healthcare workers

Representatives of Tri-Service Chiefs- Maj Gen Alok Kacker, Rear Admiral McCarthy and Air Vice Marshal PK Ghosh paying tribute at National Police Memorial today

Indian Air Force helicopter showers flowers on the staff of Indian Navy’s INHS Asvini in Mumbai

Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals over Trivandrum Medical College Hospital

Three C-130 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force fly over India Gate to express gratitude towards all frontline workers in New Delhi

INS Jalashwa in the Bay of Bengal saluting the Corona Warriors

A fleet of military jets carried out a spectacular fly-past over Rajpath, Delhi's centrepiece boulevard, and then orbited over the city for around 30 minutes from 11 am

Indian Air Force (IAF) planes fly past New Delhi skyline as part of an activity being carried out by the IAF to show gratitude towards the frontline workers fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in New Delhi

First Published: Sun, May 03 2020. 12:06 IST

