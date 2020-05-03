In pictures: With fly pasts, petal showers, IAF honours corona warriors

Three C-130 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force fly over the Raisina Hill to express gratitude towards all frontline workers fighting against Covid-19 in New Delhi
It was part of the nationwide thanksgiving effort by the armed forces to honour doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff, police and other front-line workers battling coronavirus in the country
IAF's Mi-17 showers petals over Chitranjan Institute, Kolkata to express gratitude towards healthcare workers
Representatives of Tri-Service Chiefs- Maj Gen Alok Kacker, Rear Admiral McCarthy and Air Vice Marshal PK Ghosh paying tribute at National Police Memorial today
Indian Air Force helicopter showers flowers on the staff of Indian Navy’s INHS Asvini in Mumbai
Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals over Trivandrum Medical College Hospital
Three C-130 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force fly over India Gate to express gratitude towards all frontline workers in New Delhi
INS Jalashwa in the Bay of Bengal saluting the Corona Warriors
A fleet of military jets carried out a spectacular fly-past over Rajpath, Delhi's centrepiece boulevard, and then orbited over the city for around 30 minutes from 11 am
Indian Air Force (IAF) planes fly past New Delhi skyline as part of an activity being carried out by the IAF to show gratitude towards the frontline workers fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in New Delhi
