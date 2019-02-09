In pictures: Mayawati statues at various parks in Lucknow and Noida

A view of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati's statues among others at Dalit Prerna Sthal, in Noida
The Supreme Court said it was of the tentative view that Mayawati has to deposit public money used for erecting statues of herself and elephants to the state exchequer
A view of statues of BSP founder Kanshi Ram and BSP chief Mayawati, at Ambedkar Park in Lucknow
An advocate contended that public money could not be utilised for creating own statues and for propagating a political party
A view of statues of BSP chief Mayawati, at Ambedkar Park in Lucknow
The Bench, also comprising justices Deepk Gupta and Sanjeev Khanna, posted the matter for final hearing on April 2
