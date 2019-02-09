JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

How coastal Odisha women are stepping up to contain climate change impact
Business Standard

In pictures: Mayawati statues at various parks in Lucknow and Noida

The Supreme Court on Friday said it was of the tentative view that Mayawati had to deposit public money used for erecting statues of herself and elephants to the state exchequer

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A view of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati's statues among others at Dalit Prerna Sthal, in Noida

A view of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati's statues among others at Dalit Prerna Sthal, in Noida
1 / 6
 

 

The Supreme Court said it was of the tentative view that Mayawati has to deposit public money used for erecting statues of herself and elephants to the state exchequer

The Supreme Court said it was of the tentative view that Mayawati has to deposit public money used for erecting statues of herself and elephants to the state exchequer
2 / 6
 

 

A view of statues of BSP founder Kanshi Ram and BSP chief Mayawati, at Ambedkar Park in Lucknow

A view of statues of BSP founder Kanshi Ram and BSF chief Mayawati, at Ambedkar Park in Lucknow
3 / 6
 

 

An advocate contended that public money could not be utilised for creating own statues and for propagating a political party

An advocate contended that public money cannot be utilised for creating own statues and for propagating the political party
4 / 6
 

 

A view of statues of BSP chief Mayawati, at Ambedkar Park in Lucknow

A view of statues of BSP chief Mayawati, at Ambedkar Park in Lucknow
5 / 6
 

 

The Bench, also comprising justices Deepk Gupta and Sanjeev Khanna, posted the matter for final hearing on April 2

The bench, also comprising justices Deepk Gupta and Sanjeev Khanna, posted the matter for final hearing on April 2
6 / 6
 

 


First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 10:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements