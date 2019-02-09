In pictures: Mayawati statues at various parks in Lucknow and Noida

A view of former Mayawati's statues among others at Dalit Prerna Sthal, in Noida

1 / 6

The said it was of the tentative view that has to deposit public money used for erecting statues of herself and elephants to the state exchequer

2 / 6

A view of statues of BSP founder Kanshi Ram and Mayawati, at in Lucknow

3 / 6

An advocate contended that public money could not be utilised for creating own statues and for propagating a political party

4 / 6

A view of statues of Mayawati, at in Lucknow

5 / 6

The Bench, also comprising justices and Sanjeev Khanna, posted the matter for final hearing on April 2