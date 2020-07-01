In pictures: National Doctors' Day celebration in India

Why India celebrates National Doctor's Day on July 1
In India, the National Doctors' Day is celebrated on July 1 all across India to honor the legendary physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was born on July 1, 1882 and died on the same date in 1962, aged 80 years.
Councilor Sudarshana Mukherjee felicitates doctors for their fight against Covid-19 during the National Doctors' Day celebrated as a mark to honour the former CM of West Bengal Dr B.C. Roy, in Kolkata
Maj Gen IM Lamba, General Officer Commanding, cutting a cake on the occasion of National Doctors' Day, at Military Hospital in Prayagraj
People felicitate doctors for their fight against Covid-19 during the National Doctors' Day celebrated in Kolkata
Sand artists made sand art for the doctors who are fighting with coronavirus on the occasion of Doctors Day at the shore of Sangam river, in Prayagraj
Coronavirus has made life an emergency drill for medics
With the contagious Covid-19 virus gripping the nation, the first line of defence, doctors and other healthcare workers have been caught in the eye of a storm.The saviours are at the highest risk for depression, insomnia, anxiety. The thought that you may cause the infection to your loved ones when you go back home every single day is crawling under their bellies.
In a piece of good news: Health care workers may get vaccine after phase 2 trials
India may look at compassionate use of the Covid-19 vaccine for its front line workers after human trials pass phase 2. Indigenously developed Bharat Biotech’s vaccine candidate Covaxin is entering human trials on Wednesday. Industry sources say more vaccines may enter human trials in July.The vaccine completing phase 3 clinical trials and getting marketing approval is at least a year away, say experts. Phase 1 trials, which test primarily the toxicity of a vaccine candidate on a small population, usually take a month or so, and phase 2 trials, which look at efficacy and determine the dosage, may take around six months. If all goes well, at least a couple of vaccine candidates may complete phase 2 human trials by end of this year, say experts.
