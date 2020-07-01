In pictures: National Doctors' Day celebration in India

Why India celebrates Doctor's Day on July 1

1 / 7

In India, the Doctors' Day is celebrated on July 1 all across India to honor the legendary physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was born on July 1, 1882 and died on the same date in 1962, aged 80 years.

Councilor Sudarshana Mukherjee felicitates for their fight against Covid-19 during the Doctors' Day celebrated as a mark to honour the former CM of West Bengal Dr B.C. Roy, in Kolkata

2 / 7

Maj Gen IM Lamba, General Officer Commanding, cutting a cake on the occasion of National Doctors' Day, at Military Hospital in Prayagraj

3 / 7

People felicitate for their fight against Covid-19 during the National Doctors' Day celebrated in Kolkata

4 / 7

Sand artists made sand art for the who are fighting with on the occasion of Doctors Day at the shore of Sangam river, in Prayagraj

5 / 7

has made life an emergency drill for medics

6 / 7

With the contagious Covid-19 virus gripping the nation, the first line of defence, doctors and other healthcare workers have been caught in the eye of a storm.The saviours are at the highest risk for depression, insomnia, anxiety. The thought that you may cause the infection to your loved ones when you go back home every single day is crawling under their bellies.

In a piece of good news: Health care workers may get vaccine after phase 2 trials

7 / 7