Height of cruelty: Mayawati on dumping of COVID-19 victims bodies in K'taka

After a video showing health workers allegedly tossing bodies of victims in a large pit in Karnataka, BSP President on Wednesday stated that the incident is the "height of cruelty and insult to humanity".

The former UP Chief Minister demanded that the guilty must be punished.

"The tragedy that the bodies of COVID-19 victims being thrown into trenches in Ballari, is the height of cruelty and an insult to humanity. Though incidents related to inhuman cruelty with corona patients are rampant but guilty of Ballari must be punished by the state government," said in a tweet.

Also, in another tweet, she asked the Central government to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till the end of the pandemic.

"In order to check ignominy of starvation on account of long unprecedented hardship & unemployment due to and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna must continue not till November but till the end of the pandemic, this is the demand of BSP," she tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)