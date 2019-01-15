JUST IN
In Pictures: over 16 lakh take holy dip at Kumbh on Makar Sankranti

The moment arrived just before dawn around 5 a.m. when with prayers in their breath, they took the holy dip in the water as cold as ice.

New Delhi 

More than 16 lakh devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam

Kumbh Mela is held every six years while Maha Kumbh takes place every 12 years

At the break of dawn, chants of 'Har Har Gange' reach a crescendo

Sadhus takes holy dip on the auspicious Makar Sankranti day

Sadhus, mystics evoke curiosity among Kumbh devotees

Loud religious chantings reverberated through the by-lanes of Prayagraj

Naga Sadhus take holy dip during the Kumbh Mela

Kumbh Mela will reach its culmination on March 4, which also marks the Maha Shivratri

