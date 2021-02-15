JUST IN
SC notice to Centre, WhatsApp on plea alleging low privacy standards
In pics: Rescue operation and the latest updates on Uttarakhand disaster

Since February 7, rescuers are trying to locate missing people, even as the death toll continues to rise

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Death toll rises to 54, over 150 missing

1 / 10
 

Six bodies were recovered from the Tapovan power project tunnel, six from Raini upstream and one from the riverbank in Rudraprayag, taking the confirmed death toll in the Uttarakhand disaster to 53. Officials say over 150 people still remain missing.

ITBP personnel carries a body during search operation in Chamoli

2 / 10
 

Rescue teams on Sunday recovered 13 more bodies, including the first ones to be pulled out from the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel where a massive operation to reach about 30 people trapped inside began after a flash flood in Chamoli district a week ago.

A temporary bridge constructed to Raini village, in Chamoli on Sunday

3 / 10
 

Two power projects — NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project — have been extensively damaged

64 persons from UP go missing

4 / 10
 

Sixty-four persons belonging to Uttar Pradesh are still missing almost a week after the floods in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, a government official said on Saturday.

The rescue operation at the Tapovan hydel project tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli is underway

5 / 10
 

Joint teams comprising about 1,000 officials and personnel from different Central and State agencies are currently involved in the search, rescue and relief operations.

Fate of NTPC’s Tapovan project hangs in balance after Rs 1,500 crore loss

6 / 10
NDRF team search at barrage as rescue operations continue

The fate of NTPC’s 520-MW Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project hangs in balance as India’s largest power company is estimated to have suffered a loss of Rs 1,500 crore due to damage to the construction caused by the flash flood.

What caused the floods?

7 / 10
 

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off on February 7 at around 10:45am triggering an avalanche and sudden floods in the Rishi Ganga, Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda, all tributaries of the River Ganga. "The glacial burst led to the rising of water levels in the river Rishiganga, which washed away the Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW,” the Union ministry of home affairs said.

A new machine has been brought to Tapovan tunnel to carry out further drilling, at Joshimath

A new machine has been brought to Tapovan tunnel to carry out further drilling, at Joshimath
8 / 10
 

The pictures of the glacier burst from Uttarakhand may raise fresh troubles for the ongoing Char Dham road project. The project is not one but a smorgasbord of 53 road projects in Uttarakhand at a cost of Rs 12,072 crore

Relief measures announced

9 / 10
 

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced Rs 4 lakh as compensation for the kin of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of those killed in the disaster and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Hydropower dams face public anger after Uttarakhand flood tragedy

10 / 10
 

The flash flood has raised public anger over hydropower projects that the government considers essential to decarbonize the nation’s electricity generation. Experts say the incident, induced by the effect of global warming on melting glaciers, was made worse by construction of infrastructure.


First Published: Mon, February 15 2021. 13:24 IST

