Citizens gagged, can we call ourselves largest democracy: Robert Vadra

-
ALSO READ
Unemployment issue not political, but humanitarian: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Cong convoy to Hathras stopped; Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi proceed on foot
UP's youth facing injustice due to unemployment, poor recruitment: Priyanka
Need to support youth in their 'fight' for employment: Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asks UP govt to ensure proper prices for paddy crop
-
Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Monday condemned the arrest of a 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru, Disha Ravi, over the "toolkit" controversy related to farmers' protest on social media and said that 'how can we call ourselves, the largest democracy... if arrests occur on a girl'.
"I do condemn the arrest of Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old Indian girl, a climate activist, who stood with the protesting Indian farmers and voiced her opinion for their needs and demands",wrote Vadra on his Facebook account.
"How can we call ourselves, the largest democracy... if arrests occur on a girl, who has her opinion? Citizens of our country will not be gagged. Daughter to remain silent? Daughter to say nothing?" he added.
Disha has been sent to five days police custody for allegedly editing and disseminating the "toolkit" on social media.
A Delhi court on Sunday remanded Disha to five days of police custody following her arrest in connection with allegedly spreading a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest. Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha of Patiala House Courts Complex allowed Delhi Police to quiz Ravi for five days. She was arrested on Saturday.
The Congress leaders have termed her arrest as "unwarranted harassment, unfortunate and shocking".
According to the Delhi Police officials, Disha is a key conspirator in the "toolkit" case as she had admitted during the initial interrogation to editing, adding some things in the "toolkit" and spreading it further.
Last week, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest which was created and uploaded on the social media platform.
Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police have asked for details from the respective platforms.
The police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the "toolkit'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU