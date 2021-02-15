Uttarakhand glacier burst: 8 bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel so far

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand: CM Rawat to visit areas affected by glacier burst in Chamoli
Death toll climbs to 10 in Uttarakhand glacier burst, 143 still missing
Uttarakhand floods LIVE: Govt taking all measures, PM Modi tells state MPs
Glacier breaks off: Photos of search and rescue operations in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand flood: US condoles deaths, wishes speedy recovery of injured
-
As many as 8 bodies have been recovered from Chamoli's Tapovan tunnel in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Commandant Aditya Pratap Singh on Monday.
"A total of 8 bodies have been recovered from here (Tapovan tunnel) so far. Operation is still underway. NDRF is working 24/7. A total of seven bodies have been recovered in Raini, so a total of 15 bodies have been recovered from the two work sites," said NDRF Deputy Commandant.
The Chamoli Police informed that the body count in the glacier burst incident has reached 54. Meanwhile, 179 cases of missing people have been registered at Joshimath Police Station.
"Three bodies were retrieved today from the Tapovan tunnel, taking the body count to 54 so far. Cases of 179 missing people have been registered at Joshimath Police Station till now. Relief and rescue operation continues," said Chamoli Police.
PK Tiwari, Commandant of NDRF on Sunday had said that they are facing a few difficulties in taking out the bodies from the tunnel. Tiwari had said, "Tonnes of the debris is stuck inside the tunnel. There is a limitation to the amount of work that can be done."
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Police on Sunday had said that the Alaknanda River at Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal is flowing at the normal level, no alert has been issued by the district administration in this regard.
A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand last week, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU