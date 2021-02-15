Indian air ambulance makes emergency landing at Islamabad for refuelling

An Indian on Sunday made an emergency landing at the for refuelling.

According to Dunya News, the Indian had contacted the Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) and requested permission to make the emergency landing at the because it was low on fuel.

The Indian with a British patient, a doctor and two nurses was heading to Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan from Kolkata, India.

After receiving permission from the CAA, the air ambulance landed at the Islamabad International Airport. However, it took off after refuelling after two hours, Dunya News reported.

