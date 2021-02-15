PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in road accident in Jalgaon

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in road accident in Andhra's Kurnool
WB accident: PM Modi announces Rs 200,000 ex gratia for kin of deceased
Rs 14.58 lakh compensation to kin of woman killed in road accident
Andhra Pradesh: 14 killed, 4 injured as mini bus hits lorry in Kurnool
PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Dharwad road accident
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.
Sixteen labourers were killed after a truck overturned in Jalgaon, police said.
"Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a tweet posted by his office.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU