In pictures: The five global CEOs who will interact with PM Modi today

Shantanu Narayen from Adobe
PM’s interaction with Narayen reflects the IT and digital priority that the Indian government is pushing for.
Vivek Lall from General Atomics
Modi's meeting with Lall is significant as General Atomics
is not only the pioneer in military drone technologies but also the world's top manufacturer of state-of-the-art military drones, which the US shares only with its key allies and partners.
India is in the process of procuring a significant number of drones for the three branches of its armed forces. It has also leased a few drones from General Atomics.
Cristiano R. Amon from Qualcomm
The meeting with chip giant Cristiano Amon assumes significance, given India's push for the 5G technology to be safe and secure.
Qualcomm does not just create semiconductors, software, and wireless related services but is also pioneering its way to 5G with a new era of intelligent products that are revolutionising industries, including automotive, computing, and IoT.
In view of this, India is looking for a major investment from Qualcomm.
Mark Widmar from First Solar
Meeting with Mark Widmar is important as First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology.
Early this summer, the company announced to add 3.3 GW of capacity in a new facility in India at an estimated cost of USD684 million.
Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone
Stephen A. Schwarzman is Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackstone, one of the world's leading investment firms investing capital on behalf of pension funds, large institutions and individuals.
In March this year, Blackstone
announced that funds managed by Blackstone
Real Estate have acquired Embassy Industrial Parks from Warburg Pincus and Embassy Group, in one of India's largest logistics transactions.
