JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Ex-Arunachal Guv & former Delhi top cop YS Dadwal passes away
Business Standard

In pictures: The five global CEOs who will interact with PM Modi today

Here's a quick look at these five names and the likely significance of their meeting.

Topics
Narendra Modi | India Prime Minister | Adobe

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold one-on-one meetings with top five American CEOs on September 23. During his interactions with the business heads of five companies, PM Modi said he would highlight economic opportunities in India.

Here’s a quick look at these five names and the likely significance of their meeting. 

Shantanu Narayen from Adobe

Shantanu Narayen from Adobe
1 / 5
 

PM’s interaction with Narayen reflects the IT and digital priority that the Indian government is pushing for. 

Vivek Lall from General Atomics

Vivek Lall from General Atomics
2 / 5
 

 

Modi's meeting with Lall is significant as General Atomics is not only the pioneer in military drone technologies but also the world's top manufacturer of state-of-the-art military drones, which the US shares only with its key allies and partners.

India is in the process of procuring a significant number of drones for the three branches of its armed forces. It has also leased a few drones from General Atomics.

 

Cristiano R. Amon from Qualcomm

Cristiano R. Amon from Qualcomm
3 / 5
 

 

The meeting with chip giant Cristiano Amon assumes significance, given India's push for the 5G technology to be safe and secure.

Qualcomm does not just create semiconductors, software, and wireless related services but is also pioneering its way to 5G with a new era of intelligent products that are revolutionising industries, including automotive, computing, and IoT. 

In view of this, India is looking for a major investment from Qualcomm.

 

Mark Widmar from First Solar

Mark Widmar from First Solar
4 / 5
 

 

Meeting with Mark Widmar is important as First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology.

Early this summer, the company announced to add 3.3 GW of capacity in a new facility in India at an estimated cost of USD684 million.

 

Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone

Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone
5 / 5
 

 

Stephen A. Schwarzman is Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackstone, one of the world's leading investment firms investing capital on behalf of pension funds, large institutions and individuals.

In March this year, Blackstone announced that funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate have acquired Embassy Industrial Parks from Warburg Pincus and Embassy Group, in one of India's largest logistics transactions.

 

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, September 23 2021. 14:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.