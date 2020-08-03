In pictures: What international flyers must know about India's new rules

Option for institutional quarantine
Travellers coming to India, who otherwise required to undergo 14 days of quarantine – first 7 days paid institutional quarantine and followed by as many days of home isolation--now have option to skip institutional quarantine.
Applying for exemption
Besides, submitting a negative RT-PCR test certificate, taken 96 hours before the flight is also necessary.
Home quarantine for exceptions
Only for compelling reasons/cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days.
Liberty to states
States can develop their own protocol with regard to quarantine and isolation as per their assessment post arrival of passengers in the state concerned.
Criminal prosecution for forged reports
The test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry in India.
