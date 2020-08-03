Gujarat's coronavirus tally rises to 63,675, death toll jumps to 2,487

Gujarat saw 1,101 new cases on Sunday, taking its total to 63,675, while the death toll rose to 2,487 with 22 patients succumbing.

The state recorded 28,795 cases during July, and in the first two days of August, 2,237 cases have been registered.

Surat, the new hotspot for corona in the state, saw 237 new cases, while Ahmedabad had 155, and Vadodara was on the third spot, with 96.

Rajkot followed with 94, Bhavnagar with 72, Jamnagar with 52, Mehsana with 43, Junagadh with 40, Gandhinagar with 29, Panchmahals with 27, Valsad with 20, Navsari with 19, Amreli, Dahod, and Kheda with 17 each, Anand, Kutch, and Bharuch with 16 each, Botad with 15, Gir-Somnath with 14, Chhota Udepur and Devbhumi Dwarka with 13 each, Narmada and Surendranagar with 10 each, Patan with nine, Morbi and Sabarkantha with eight each, Porbandar with seven, Tapi with four, Banaskantha with three, Aravalli and Mahisagar with one each, while two were from other states.

of the total deaths, Ahmedabad accounts for nearly two-thirds, at 1,608. 439 have died in Surat, 87 in Vadodara, 44 in Gandhinagar, 29 in Patan, 27 in Rajkot, 24 in Aravalli, 25 in Bhavnagar, 21 in Mehsana, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 in Banaskantha, 15 in Kheda, 13 in Anand and 11 in Bharuch.

Gujarat's mortality rate has fallen to 3.90 per cent, but is still one of the highest in the country.

Till now, the health authorities have conducted 8,14,335 RT-PCR tests.

A total of 805 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total to 46,587.

The state has 14,601 active cases, out of which 81 critical patients are still on ventilator.

There are 4,79,916 people quarantined in the state - 4,78,335 at home and 1,581 in government facilities.

