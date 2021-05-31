In UP's Etawah, liquor on sale only for people vaccinated against Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Covid bed count increased at several Delhi government hospitals
PM Modi pays tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary
PM Modi to address Association of Indian Universities' annual meet today
People rush as liquor stores reopen in Noida after Covid-19 lockdown
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
-
Liquor stores in Saifai of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district have started to sell liquor only to people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and produce certificates.
"We are selling liquor only after checking the COVID vaccination certificate of the customer," a shopkeeper says.
A sign outside his store reads, "Liquor will only be available to those who have been vaccinated (against COVID-19)".
When asked about instructions to stores regarding the same, District Excise Officer Kamal Kumar Shukla said that no such order has been issued by the government.
"No such order has been issued. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate might have asked liquor sellers to motivate people to get vaccinated," he said.
The nationwide vaccination drive is currently underway. As per the union health ministry, as many as 19,80,245 people between the ages of 18 to 44 in Uttar Pradesh have received the first dose against the vaccine while 8,792 have received their second shot.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU