In US, FM calls for infra investments, simple international taxation rules

Finance Minister on Thursday emphasised on infrastructure investments and simplification of international taxation rules, while participating in the ongoing G20 Finance Ministers and Central Banks Governors meeting (G20FMCBG) here.

During her interventions in the conference, which is taking place on the sidelines of the IMF-WB annual meetings, Sitharaman focussed on infrastructure investments and international taxation.

On scaling up sustainable and digital infrastructure investments, she highlighted the need to leverage private sector participation.

The Finance Minister also spoke on mobilising finance at sub-national level for inclusive and quality infrastructure.

The last session of the ongoing G20FMCBG meeting saw discussions on the progress made on agenda of international taxation during this year.

On the two-pillar solution, Sitharaman called for participative engagement of all jurisdictions in negotiations and prioritising capacity building.

She also said that international tax rules should be simple, administrable and generate meaningful revenue in developing countries.

The Finance Minister also called for an effective tax reporting regime and information exchange between jurisdictions for crypto assets to combat offshore tax evasion.





FM Smt. @nsitharaman also called for an effective tax reporting regime and information exchange between jurisdictions for #CryptoAssets to combat #OffshoreTaxEvasion. (5/5) — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 13, 2022

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)