In view of deficient June rains, BMC announces 10% water cut in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Crop-nourishing monsoon rains likely to pick up steam by mid-June: IMD
IMD predicts enhanced rainfall over east, central India till Jan 14
Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of scheduled date
Monsoon advances in Gangetic Bengal, neighbouring states, heavy rain likely
Monsoon rains 37% below normal in first week of June, shows IMD data
-
In view of inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes supplying water to Mumbai, the civic body on Friday announced a 10 per cent water cut starting from June 27.
In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said besides the city and its suburbs, the 10 per cent cut will also be enforced in areas falling under neighbouring Thane and Bhiwandi municipal corporations and some villages till water stock improves in the lakes. Highlighting that the June rainfall has been about 70 per cent less than the average showers recorded during the month in the previous year, the BMC appealed to citizens to use water judiciously. A senior civic official told PTI that due to insufficient rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes supplying water to the city, the existing stock in them has dropped below 10 per cent. Seven lakes, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts, provide 3,800 MLD (million litres per day) water to the financial capital. "Upper Vaitarna lake (in Nashik district) has zero useful water stock," the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU