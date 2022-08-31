Income Tax raids 22 locations in Lucknow, Kanpur in corruption cases

are being carried out at 22 places simultaneously in Uttar Pradesh, including and in connection with the .

According to sources, raids are being carried out on the premises of the contractors associated with UPICON.

Under the action taken by the Income Tax Department, about one-and-a-half dozen officers/employees working in many departments in have come on the radar.

These include Industries Department, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Entrepreneurship Training Institute, UP Industrial Consultant Limited and some institutes of private sector.

--IANS

amita/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)