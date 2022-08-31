Income Tax raids 22 locations in Lucknow, Kanpur in corruption cases

-
Income Tax raids are being carried out at 22 places simultaneously in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and Kanpur in connection with the corruption cases.
According to sources, raids are being carried out on the premises of the contractors associated with UPICON.
Under the action taken by the Income Tax Department, about one-and-a-half dozen officers/employees working in many departments in Uttar Pradesh have come on the radar.
These include Industries Department, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Entrepreneurship Training Institute, UP Industrial Consultant Limited and some institutes of private sector.
--IANS
amita/shb/
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 13:38 IST