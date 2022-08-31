JUST IN
Business Standard

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Celebs wishes, social reactions and celebrations

Ganesh Chathurthi 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated today, August 31 in different states of India. Read this detailed article to know how people are celebrating the festival

Mumbai | Hyderabad | Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

BS Trends  |  New Delhi 

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31, 2022.
Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31, 2022. Source: Pexels

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated in India cross-culturally on Wednesday, August 31. Indians, including celebrities across Bollywood, Tollywood and the television industry, observe this day to celebrate the spirit of Lord Ganesha to bring wisdom, happiness and prosperity to their lives. Whether they are originally from a different religion or not, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi transcends the boundaries of faith, especially in Western parts of India.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How do netizens greet on social media?

People celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by sharing some beautiful photos of their homes, the sculptors and a lot more. "Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Here are some of the posts you can see:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How do celebrities observe the festival?

"All set to welcome Ganpati Bappa to my home this year! Really excited as it’s the first time I’ll be bringing Bappa home. Ganpati Bappa Moreya!!!" said Isha Kopikkar in an Instagram post.

Ramayana fame actors, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also brought Ganpati's deity to their home and wished fans through social media posts.

Indian singer Rahul Vaidya also welcomed Lord Ganesha at his home but has not post anything related to it on his Instagram handle till now.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were also spotted in Mumbai's Lalbaug while carrying Ganpati Bappa to their home.

Cricketer Virat Kohli also shared an Instagram story with a conventional greeting card of "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi".

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How Ganesh Chaturthi is observed in Indian cities?

Mumbai: Mumbai might be the first thing to come to our mind while thinking about Ganesh Chaturthi. The Indian financial capital witnesses thousands of people gathering to worship Lord Ganesha on his birthday every year.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, Telangana is another big city where people celebrate the existence of Lord Ganesha by decorating houses, distributing sweets and doing other festivities. Kamalanagar Chaitanyapuri, Khairatabad, Balapur, Chaitanyapuri and Old City of Hyderabad (Gowlipura) are renowned areas with huge pandals.

Pune: The cultural capital of Maharashtra worships Lord Ganesha with full enthusiasm and love. There is hardly any difference between Mumbai and Pune when it comes to the love for Ganpati.

Goa: Goa might have Portuguese architecture but the spirit of the place is still Maharashtrian. The Ganeshpuri and Khandola are the famous temples where Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 12:30 IST

