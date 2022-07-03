West Bengal's active Covid cases cross 10,000 mark, 14% positivity rate

-
ALSO READ
Nadia rape case: NCW chairperson slams Bengal CM Mamata over her remark
West Bengal HS result 2022 out on wbchse.nic.in: 88.44% pass; know details
Cyclone Asani: Mamata Banerjee reschedules her programme in 2 districts
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accuses centre of misusing central agencies
West Bengal received Rs 3.42 trn investment proposals at biz summit: Mamata
-
West Bengal reported 1,822 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, recording a positivity rate of 14.10 per cent, as per the state Health Department.
Three more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 21,225.
There are 10,583 active cases in the state at present. Of these patients, 304 had to be admitted to hospitals.
The new cases were reported after testing 12,921 samples.
The state has so far reported 20,34,485 COVID-19 cases. Altogether 20,02,677 patients have recovered, including 526 in the last 24 hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU