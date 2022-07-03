West Bengal's active Covid cases cross 10,000 mark, 14% positivity rate

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

A health worker takes a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing at a Government Hospital, amid concern over spread of coronavirus in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)

West Bengal reported 1,822 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, recording a positivity rate of 14.10 per cent, as per the state Health Department.

Three more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 21,225.

There are 10,583 active cases in the state at present. Of these patients, 304 had to be admitted to hospitals.

The new cases were reported after testing 12,921 samples.

The state has so far reported 20,34,485 COVID-19 cases. Altogether 20,02,677 patients have recovered, including 526 in the last 24 hours.

First Published: Sun, July 03 2022. 23:30 IST

