India adds 8,530 MW RE capacity till November this fiscal: Singh

-
ALSO READ
Britain's countryside transitioning from fossil fuels to clean power
Renewable energy in India: The good, the bad, and the action needed
India needs to judiciously use land for renewable energy expansion targets
India shines in energy transition with strong renewable path
Global emissions back to pre-pandemic levels after unexpected drop in 2020
-
India has added 8,530.92 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity, including large hydro units, during April-November of the current fiscal, which is higher than 8,058.10 MW added in the entire 2020-21, Parliament was informed.
During April-November 2021, 8,530.92 MW of the renewable energy capacity, including large hydro, was added in the country, which is higher than 8,058.10 MW added in the entire fiscal of 2020-21, according to a reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha given by Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh.
As per the reply, India had added 9,143.30 MW of RE, including large hydro, in 2019-20 and 8,866.33 MW in 2020-21.
The minister also told the House that against the target of 175 GW, a total of 150.54 GW of the renewable energy capacity, including large hydro, has been installed in the country as on November 30, 2021.
India has set a target of having 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022.
In another reply, the minister stated that the Government of India has made no commitment to phasing out coal by 2030.
However, he stated that the coal-based thermal power capacity that has been retired so far is 15,241.8 MW.
About financing clean energy, in another reply, the minister said India expects developed countries to provide a climate finance of USD 1 trillion per year to the developing countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU