Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Business Standard

India adds 91 new Covid-19 infections, active case tally unchanged at 1,817

India on Monday logged 91 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the number of active cases remained unchanged at 1,817, according to Union health ministry data

Topics
Coronavirus | India | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus

India on Monday logged 91 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the number of active cases remained unchanged at 1,817, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, the COVID-19 caseload climbed to 4.46 crore (4,46,83,454). The death toll stands at 5,30,745, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.08 per cent.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,50,892, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.57 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 2021, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 11:57 IST

