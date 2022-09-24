JUST IN
Business Standard

Mumbai reports 122 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 145 recoveries in 24 hours

Mumbai on Saturday reported 122 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the city's tally to 1,149,673 and the toll to 19,729, a civic official said

Topics
Mumbai | Coronavirus | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

coronavirus
Photo: Reuters

Mumbai on Saturday reported 122 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the city's tally to 11,49,673 and the toll to 19,729, a civic official said.

It is the second day in a row when the addition to the tally was more than 100, he pointed out. The city had reported 106 cases on Friday.

Of the new cases, only nine are symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The recovery count rose by 145 in the last 24 hours and reached 11,29,216, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 728, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between September 17 and 23 was 0.09 per cent, a dip below the 0.10 per cent mark in a while.

It also revealed that 1,82,70,183 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city so far, including 7,617 in the last 24 hours, down from 7,882 in the preceding 24-hour period.

The caseload doubling time stood at 7,430 days, as per official data.

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 19:23 IST

