India, B'desh to hold JCC meeting today; water sharing, Rohingya on agenda

The issues related to Rohingya crisis, water sharing in common rivers, energy, connectivity, bilateral trade and border are expected to be on the agenda of a meeting in Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) to be held on Tuesday, Bangladeshi media reported.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen will lead their respective sides in the 6th JCC meeting to be held in a virtual platform in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.
Both the foreign ministers may discuss the draft of the water sharing treaty of six common rivers -- Monu, Muhuri, Khowai, Gomti, Dharla and Dudhkumar -- and will give a guideline to hold the Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) meeting soon, Dhaka Tribune reported citing diplomatic sources.
The last meeting of the JRC was held in New Delhi in 2010. But, during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India last year, both the countries had agreed to direct the JRC technical committee to exchange updated data and information and prepare a draft framework to this end.
On Monday, Momen said that India is Bangladesh's "best friend" but the two countries have "many things to discuss".
"India is our neighbour and our best friend. We have many things to discuss," he added.
He also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina are likely to hold a meeting in December, Bangladeshi media reported.
Memon, speaking to Dhaka Tribune, said that the two countries are discussing the matter and it is undecided whether the meeting would take place in person or virtually."It is too early to say whether the meeting will take place in person or virtually," Dr Momen said. "If the Covid-19 situation remains unchanged, the meeting will be virtual.
