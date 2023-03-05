JUST IN
Billionaire investor Mark Mobius says he cannot take money out of China
Case filed in American Airlines urination incident, accused out: Police
Online gaming sector hails govt's move to make IT ministry as nodal agency
Govt to develop 23 river systems to use inland waterways for cargo: Sonowal
Brahmapuram fire under control, no need for concern, says Kerala govt
After North East sweep, BJP looks south to boost tally before 2024 polls
India, Sri Lanka mulling over using Indian Rupee for economic transactions
Nano DAP important step towards making life easier for farmers: PM Modi
PM Modi to address webinar on 'Health and Medical Research' on Monday
Labourers attack: Police book TN BJP chief Annamalai for inciting violence
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Billionaire investor Mark Mobius says he cannot take money out of China
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India climate policy aims at sustainable development: Environment minister

Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said that India's climate policy is directed towards sustainable development and poverty eradication, while striving continuously to decouple emissions

Topics
Environment ministry | Climate Policy

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change
Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said that India's climate policy is directed towards sustainable development and poverty eradication, while striving continuously to decouple emissions from growth and achieve energy efficiency across sectors.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue on the issue of 'The Next Step for Climate Smart Policies', he said "As we enter the third year of UN Critical Decade of Action, with just seven years remaining to achieve the 17 sustainable development goals, drafting and ensuring execution of Climate Smart Policies has taken centre stage in India".

The minister said it is because Indians are pro-planet people as the nation, with more than 17 per cent of the global population, has contributed only about 4 per cent to the global cumulative greenhouse gas emissions between 1850 and 2019, against the 60 per cent contributed by developed nations.

"Even today, India's per capita emissions are less than one third of world's per capita GHG emissions," he added.

Yadav said "Climate Smart Policies" act as a policy tool for specific action for sustainable development.

"It is unfortunate that the world learnt about the concept of sustainability the hard way," he added.

He said we are now witness to how mindless consumption and unplanned development have jeopardised food and energy security across many a nation.

The minister noted that there are developing countries that are reeling under the menace of unsustainable debt and at the same time, are also victims of unsustainable consumption and production processes of the developed world.

Yadav expressed confidence that India, through its G20 presidency, will work with its partners to put forward a coherent roadmap for climate action and sustainable development, which puts the concerns of the Global South at the centre when it comes to making Climate Smart Policies, domestically and globally.

--IANS

ans/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Environment ministry

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 16:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU