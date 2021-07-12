India consulate in Afghanistan operational, monitoring situation: Report

-
ALSO READ
Airstrikes kill 23 Taliban militants in Afghanistan's Balkh province
Sanctuaries in Pakistan helped in Taliban's success, says US Senator
US military alliance pulling out of Afghanistan worrying for India: Experts
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Taliban threaten attacks if foreign troops stay in Afghanistan past May 1
-
The Indian Consulate in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif is operational and officials are closely monitoring the situation, sources said on Monday, a day after India evacuated diplomats and security personnel from its Kandahar consulate in the wake of intense fighting between Afghan forces and Taliban militants.
However, the Ministry of External Affairs had clarified on Sunday that the consulate in Kandahar continues to operate through local staff members.
"Both the Consulates are functional and operational. There is no change in status. We are closely monitoring the situation and developments," an official source here said when asked about the Indian consulates in Kandahar and Mazar-i-Sharif in view of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.
There were reports that at least two foreign missions in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, have closed their operation due to the escalating violence in the region.
According to officials, India had evacuated around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar in a military aircraft.
Responding to media queries, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Sunday that India-based personnel have been brought back for the time being from Kandahar in view of the intense fighting near the city and that New Delhi is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan.
India's move to bring back its Indian staff came in the midst of growing global concerns over the Taliban fighters rapidly seizing control of a large number of areas in Afghanistan, triggering huge security concerns.
There were reports that a sizeable number of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists are also operating in the Kandahar and Helmand provinces.
Afghanistan witnessed a series of terror attacks in the last few weeks as the US looked to complete the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan by August-end, ending a nearly two-decade of its military presence in the war-ravaged country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU