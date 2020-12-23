Kerala Health Minister holds meeting amid concerns over new Covid strain

A high-level meeting chaired by health minister KK Shailaja was held on Tuesday in the backdrop of the new strain of reported in the UK.

This new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus is known to be 70 percent more contagious than the prevalent Covid-19. In addition, studies are underway to determine the severity of the new virus.

was the first state to report Covid-19 in the country. The meeting was convened to assess the current spread of the virus and to strengthen preventive measures and treatment in the context of the new strain of

As per KK Shailaja via an official statement, it was decided to strengthen the surveillance at airports and seaports. The Covid-19 inspection system at the airport will be strengthened and kiosks will be launched at four airports. checks will be strengthened for those coming from European countries, including the UK.

Those coming from European countries will be identified and monitored for 14 days. People who arrived before 14 days should also be brought under special surveillance. The quarantine of those who came from Europian countries will be strengthened, she said.

"Everyone on the quarantine must strictly follow the instructions. All medical officers are constantly evaluating situation. Employees must strictly adhere to safety standards. The availability of medicines, safety equipment and life-saving equipment has been ensured," Shailaja said.

The State Health Minister has called on everyone to be vigilant.

"In the past year, the government has been working hard to prevent Covid-19 pandemic. It is through the hard work of health workers that the crisis of running out of ventilators and beds has been effectively prevented. These preparations will be strengthened in the new situation. More attention needs to be paid to ensuring the safety of the elderly and other sick people. Number of cases have been increased in post-election period. The life of the people could be saved without any loss only if each individual complied with the conditions," she said.

A total of 6,049 new Covid-19 cases were reported in on Tuesday, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state to 61,468.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)