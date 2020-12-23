Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update: 1,005 new Covid cases, 12 fatalities

-
Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,005 new coronavirus cases and 12 fatalities on Tuesday, according to the State Health Department.
Besides, 1,053 people also recovered from the deadly virus here, pushing the tally of recoveries to 2,18,828.
As many as 2,33,324 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the state so far, including 10,994 active cases.
A total of 3,502 people have succumbed to the lethal pathogen in Madhya Pradesh as of December 22, as per the State Health Department.
Meanwhile, India continues to witness a steady decline in daily new coronavirus cases as 19,556 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 1,00,75,116.
The total recoveries have gone up to 96,36,487 with 30,376 new recoveries recorded on Tuesday. The recovery rate stands at 95.65 per cent.
