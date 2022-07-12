India expresses concern over Ukraine crisis, reiterates path for dialogue

-
ALSO READ
India expresses concern over UNGA draft resolution on 'veto power use'
US Congressman expresses concern over human rights situation in Kashmir
PM Modi expresses distress over attack on Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe
PM expresses anguish over loss of lives in Nainital, Chengalpattu accidents
PM expresses concern over litter on 'Char Dham Yatra' route in Mann Ki Baat
-
India once again expressed deep concern over the situation in Ukraine on Monday and called for a cessation of all hostilities while backing efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Ukraine especially encouraging talks between Kyiv and Moscow.
Speaking at the UNSC Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur said India remains deeply concerned over the situation in Ukraine.
"The conflict has resulted in the loss of lives and countless miseries for its people, particularly for women, children and the elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to shelter in neighbouring countries."
Counsellor Mathur said from the beginning of the conflict, India has been consistently calling for a complete cessation of all hostilities and advocated the path of peace, dialogue and diplomacy.
"We support all efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Ukraine especially encouraging talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation," he said.
He said India believes that no solution can be arrived at the cost of innocent lives. "We continue to reiterate that the global order is anchored on international law, UN charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states."
This statement comes two days after Ukraine media reports said that Kyiv has suspended its envoy to New Delhi, along with several other countries.
More than four and half months since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, civilians have suffered from explosions and missile strikes, particularly in eastern cities including Donetsk, Sloviansk, Makiivka, Oleksandrivka and Yasynuvata, but also in southern oblasts, in Odessa and Mykolaiv.
According to OCHA's latest humanitarian update, while east Ukraine accounts for most of the active warfare, more missile attacks and casualties were reported in the last week in several other regions.
These include eastern Kharkiv and western Khmelnytski oblasts, where civilians and civilian infrastructure have been impacted heavily.
Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has taken the "right course" on the Ukraine conflict and the most urgent issue is to prevent hostilities from escalating to a level where they only do harm.
While addressing an event on the book 'Modi@20: Dreams meet delivery' in New Delhi today, Jaishankar said that India has adopted the "right course" since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February.
"The most urgent issue...is to prevent hostilities from escalating to a level where it only does harm," Jaishankar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU