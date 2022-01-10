Sulli Deals app creator Aumkareshwar Thakur sent to 4-days police custody

Sulli Deals app creator Aumkareshwar Thakur, has been sent to police custody for four days by a court, informed on Sunday.

The IFSO unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested the mastermind of the Sulli Deals app from Indore on Sunday after receiving information about him from Bulli Bai app case mastermind Neeraj Bishnoi during the investigation, said DCP (IFSO), KPS Malhotra, on Sunday.

"During the interrogation of the Bulli Bai app mastermind Neeraj Bishnoi, we found evidence that helped us arrest Aumkareshwar Thakur, who wrote codes for Sulli Deals app. He is being interrogated and his laptop is under forensic examination", said Malhotra.

"Both the Bulli Bai and Sulli Deal app case masterminds have been arrested. On Saturday, a team of IFSO, Special Cell went to Indore and arrested Thakur," added the DCP. As per police information, the arrested 25-year-old Aumkareshwar Thakur is a Computer Graduate residing at Newyork city Township of Indore. "We are still investigating the case and have seized Aumkareshwar Thakur's laptop which was used in Sulli Deal case and have sent it for forensic examination", said DCP Malhotra. " "The accused was operating on Twitter under the name of Aumkar Thakur."

In July 2021, the Sulli Deal app was made on the Github platform to auction The matter came to light when took suo moto cognisance of this matter. The Delhi Police were investigating the case for the last six months but the first arrest in the case came after Bulli Bai app case mastermind Niraj Bishnoi was apprehended from Assam's Jorhat.

The Delhi police, during the investigation, found out that the Bulli Bai mastermind Niraj Bishnoi and Aumkareshwar Thakur were virtually connected over the internet. "They never met in person. They were connected virtually through chat rooms," KPS Malhotra said.

KPS Malhotra further said, "In January 2020, through the Twitter handle @gangescionBK, a group called 'Trade Mahasabha' had joined Aumkareshwar Thakur. Trolling women of the Muslim community was discussed through the group. After which the Sulli Deal app was created on GitHub." "The accused deleted all their social media footprints as the case came to light. The Special Cell of Delhi Police is now interrogating Aumkareshwar Thakur, as well as analyzing technical gadgets to trace the code/photos related to the Sulli Deals app case."

The accused Aumkareshwar Thakur said that there are others who are guilty in the Sulli Deal case along with him, said police. The police are now looking for the other culprits.

DCP said that all the information that they have got in the case is from interrogating the accused and police research. No information has been received from Github.

