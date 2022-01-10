PM security lapse: SC to set up high-level probe panel led by retired judge

-
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to set up an independent committee, which will be headed by former SC judge to probe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Ferozepur district of Punjab on January 5.
Meanwhile, the three-bench judge, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, asked the Centre and Punjab governments not to go ahead with their inquiries in the matter.
Other members of the bench are Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.
The decision came after the Punjab government urged the apex court to set up a court-monitored probe into the incident.
During the hearing, DS Patwalia, Advocate General of Punjab, said that the government has issued seven show-cause notices to the officers seeking an explanation why no action should be taken against them for the incident. Senior advocate Patwalia told the court that the records have been taken into consideration by the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
PM Modi's convoy was stuck on a flyover when he was on his way to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district to visit National Martyr's Memorial.
