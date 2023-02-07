JUST IN
846 domestic, 458 international flights delayed at IGI airport in Dec-Jan
Metro services in Agra to be operational by early 2024: CM Adityanath
India's domestic air traffic reaches 86% of pre-Covid level in 2022: IATA
Global Investors Summit to bring opportunities for youth in UP: Adityanath
Civil aviation ministry says 63 passengers put on 'No Fly List' in 2022
Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles western New York
G20 working group meeting to discuss climate change, land degradation
Leasing of industrial, logistics space highest in NCR in 2022: CBRE
PM unveils India's biggest helicopter manufacturing facility in Karnataka
SC agrees to examine same-sex couple plea against Kerala HC order
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Karnataka: CM Bommai to inaugurate 108 Namma Clinics in BBMP limits today
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India, France review cooperation in areas of nuclear energy, trade

India and France on Monday carried out a comprehensive review of their cooperation in the areas of nuclear energy, trade and people-to-people exchanges among others

Topics
India-France | Nuclear energy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi, Emmanuel Macron
Representative image

India and France on Monday carried out a comprehensive review of their cooperation in the areas of nuclear energy, trade and people-to-people exchanges among others.

The two sides took stock of the cooperation during talks between Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Secretary-General of the French Foreign Ministry Anne-Marie Descotes in Paris.

Kwatra is on a visit to France from February 5 to 7.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides also discussed global and regional issues including climate change and energy transition.

It said they also exchanged views on topical issues such as India's G20 Presidency, the conflict in Ukraine and the security situation in Afghanistan.

"Both sides reviewed progress on key areas of bilateral cooperation, including on the various institutional dialogue mechanisms between the two countries, civil nuclear domain, on cooperation vis-a-vis the UNSC given the end of India's term, and the people-to-people and cultural sphere," it said in a statement.

The foreign secretary also participated in the Focal Points' Meeting of the India-France-UAE trilateral dialogue.

The MEA said Kwatra also called on Catherine Colonna, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to brief her about his discussions with Secretary-General Descotes as well as on the India-France-UAE trilateral meeting.

The foreign secretary also met Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to the President, and Director-General of the French Treasury Emmanuel Moulin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India-France

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 06:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU