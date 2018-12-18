India gets 'Category 1' rating in international aviation safety assessment

The government on Tuesday said India has retained its 'Category 1' rating under the International Safety Assessment (IASA) programme.

The countries listed under 'Category 1' meet the UN agency International Civil Organization (ICAO) standards for safety oversight of civil

In the programme, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) determines whether another country's oversight of its air carriers that operate, or seek to operate, into the US, or codeshare with a US air carrier, comply with safety standards established by the ICAO.

Accordingly, the FAA conducted an audit of the DGCA in July 2018 to confirm India's adherence to the standards laid down by ICAO and oversight of

"During consultations held with FAA in early November, DGCA presented the actions taken to address the findings of the July 2018 audit," a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday.

"Today, (December 18) FAA has formally communicated that India is adhering to the safety standards of ICAO and have confirmed that India's International Assessment (IASA) rating remains 'Category 1'."