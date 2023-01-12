JUST IN
Covid-19 variant XBB.1.5: What Is the 'Kraken' and how dangerous is it?
Kolkata: Over 100 shops gutted in fire at Salt Lake, no casualty reported
Feast & fest: Odisha goes all out for Hockey World Cup that begins Jan 13
Solution to Mhadei water distribution will come out soon: Union Minister
All 7,000 e-buses under FAME-II to run on roads in next one year: Official
PoK on the verge of food riots as it grapples with flour shortage
SC to hear PIL on Jan 20 against Bihar govt's move to conduct caste survey
Your voice is India's voice: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Situation along Northern border stable but unpredictable: Army Chief
Old Pension Scheme applicable to all CAPF personnel: Delhi High Court
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Society living in harmony can achieve progress: Mallikarjun Kharge
icon-arrow-left
BJP making 'illegitimate' use of Delhi officers, says Manish Sisodia
Business Standard

India great example of how financial inclusion can work: German envoy

Auster was a part of the delegation at the first Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion meeting of the G20, which was held from January 9-11

Topics
India Germany | Germany

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

India's G20 presidency

India is a great example of how to bring about financial inclusion and it needs to share this experience with the world at large, a German diplomat, who was a part of the delegation at a recent G20 meeting in Kolkata, said.

He also said that India has taken over the G20 presidency from Indonesia at a crucial time for world development.

"India is a great example of how financial inclusion can work. Over the last 10-odd years, you have made tremendous progress, and are much further advanced when it comes to electronic payment methods than, say, Germany for example," Manfred Auster, the Consul General of Germany in Kolkata, told PTI.

Auster was a part of the delegation at the first Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion meeting of the G20, which was held from January 9-11.

"In India, you pay everything with Unified Payments Interface (UPI), every small vendor will accept it. But in Germany, we still use quite a lot of cash Financial inclusion is important as common people, especially women, can participate in the economy.

"Bring your experience in this field to the world at large, make the know-how available to other countries, which have not had that opportunity to advance in terms of financial inclusion," the envoy said.

Auster said India's G20 motto of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' captures the spirit of the world.

India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc G20 at its annual summit in Bali in November last year.

"The country has taken over presidency from Indonesia at a crucial time for world development. Its motto definitely makes sense when we are faced with so many crises ranging from climate change to the Russian war against Ukraine," Auster added.

G20 leaders are understood to have discussed a wide range of issues on digital financial inclusion, remittances and availability of finance for SMEs during the three-day meeting in Kolkata.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India Germany

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 15:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU