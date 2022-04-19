India has widespread tradition of 'vaad vivaad', 'samvaad': President

President said on Monday that India has had a "widespread tradition of 'vaad-vivaad' and 'samvaad' and today, we need to reconnect with that .

"India's ancient philosophy is often acknowledged to be far more subtle and robust than the best of philosophical works produced elsewhere. Today, people, especially the youth, are keen to learn more - not only in terms of facts, but also in terms of tools of critical thinking necessary to arrive at the truth," the President said while speaking on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of India International Centre (IIC) here.

Pointing out that when the idea of the IIC was conceived in 1958 as an international platform for exchange of views, the world was coping with issues concerning a fair and stable international order and legacy burdens of two World Wars.

"The process of de-colonisation was underway in Asia and Africa, with new aspirations influencing the emerging international order. As the contemporary world is going through a phase of transition, fora such as the IIC become all the more relevant," Kovind said.

The founders of this institution had the foresight to see what could unfold in the years to come, and how the IIC could be a part of developments in a new nation and also contribute to debates globally.

"Such debates have kept pace with time," he said, adding, "Since its beginning in the early 1960s, programmes at the Centre have reflected global and concerns and continue to create awareness and influence public opinion on relevant issues."

Noting that during its Diamond Jubilee year, IIC has chosen to especially focus on programmes related to women and gender, the President said, "As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of our Independence with 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', let us also highlight the significant achievements of women and the several legal and social initiatives that seek to bring about change."

He said that there are several examples of Indian women who, before and after Independence, have shattered many glass ceilings.

"Let us not forget the fearless women scientists of the Mars orbiter mission. Women were among the leading Corona warriors who demonstrated extraordinary resilience and provided healing touch to save fellow citizens, often risking their own lives," he said.

