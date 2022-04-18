RPF head constable killed, ASI injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

-
ALSO READ
1.27 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in November, highest in last 7 years
Farooq hints at fighting elections in J-K together with PAGD allies
Situation in J-K worsened after abrogation of Article 370: Mehbooba
Amit Shah in J&K on 3-day visit, first since abrogation of Article 370
Covid-19 pandemic: Jammu and Kashmir records 124 new cases, two deaths
-
A head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was killed on Monday and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) injured as militants opened fire at them in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The ultras shot Head Constable Surinder Singh and ASI Devraj near a tea stall in Kakapora in Pulwama, they said.
The two were rushed to a hospital where Singh was declared dead on arrival, the officials said.
Over the past three weeks, militants have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in the Valley. This was the ninth attack this month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU