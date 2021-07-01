India logs 1,005 deaths as daily Covid-19 cases stay below 50,000 mark

India reported 48,786 new Covid-19 cases and 1,005 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday.

On June 30, India recorded 817 fatalities due to the coronavirus, lowest since April 10.

The death figures have crossed 1,000 mark once again after three days.

This is the 13th consecutive day in the last two months when the toll has been below the 2,000-mark.

The total caseload rose to 3,04,11,634 after India crossed the three crore mark last week.

India is the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases, adding one crore cases in the last 50 days.

It is also the 23rd consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new cases. On June 29, India recorded 37,566 cases, lowest since March 18 while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

The active cases have now come down below 6 lakh. The country has 5,23,257 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,99,459 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 61,588 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,94,88,918 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 33,57,16,019 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 27,60,345 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 41,20,21,494 samples have been tested up to June 29 for Covid-19. Of these 19,21,450 samples were tested on Wednesday.

