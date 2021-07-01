Global coronavirus update: Chinese mainland reports 12 imported Covid cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 12 imported Covid-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Among the imported cases, three were reported in Fujian, two each in Shanghai, Anhui, Sichuan and Yunnan, and one in Shaanxi, Xinhua news agency reported.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported Wednesday, said the commission.

--IANS

int/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)