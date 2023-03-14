JUST IN
Ensure airlines do not practice predatory pricing: Parl panel tells govt
PM Modi holds meeting with ministers in Parliament including Goyal, Thakur
Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train
Congress' Shaktisinh files breach of privilege notice against Piyush Goyal
Bhopal gas tragedy: SC dismisses Centre's plea for additional funds
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: SC dismisses Centre's plea for additional compensation
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remarks
Govt planning to set up index to track states on their digital initiatives
Goa govt to hold meeting on H3N2 influenza as directed by the Centre
Sitharaman to present Supplementary Demands for Grants for J-K in RS today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Ensure airlines do not practice predatory pricing: Parl panel tells govt
icon-arrow-left
SC agrees to hear Karnataka Lokayukta's plea against bail to BJP MLA
Business Standard

India logs 402 new Covid infections in a single day, active cases at 3,903

India reported a single-day rise of 402 coronavirus cases while the active cases have increased to 3,903 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Topics
India | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus

India reported a single-day rise of 402 coronavirus cases while the active cases have increased to 3,903 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Two fresh deaths one each in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh due to the virus have been reported, taking the overall death toll to 5,30,784, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The total number of Covid cases in the country stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,91,338).

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease was 4,41,56,651 and the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 13:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU