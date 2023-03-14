India logs 402 new Covid infections in a single day, active cases at 3,903

-
India reported a single-day rise of 402 coronavirus cases while the active cases have increased to 3,903 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.
Two fresh deaths one each in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh due to the virus have been reported, taking the overall death toll to 5,30,784, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.
The total number of Covid cases in the country stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,91,338).
The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease was 4,41,56,651 and the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 13:11 IST
