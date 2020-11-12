India loses 21% of brand value to $2 trillion due to Covid pandemic: Report

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 to shave $25 bn off from top 100 domestic brands' value: Report
With new brand identity, Weikfield Foods eyes 2.5x growth in revenue
Covid-19 pandemic hits value of Indian brands, says Kantar report
Rejection? Face, process, learn, reboot
Byju tops recall value in IPL ads; Dhoni, Virat most recalled celebrities
-
Despite losing 20.8 per cent of its value to the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the country could hang to be the seventh most-valuable nation with a brand value of USD 2 trillion, according to a report.
The US continues to lead the brand value league with USD 23.73 trillion after losing 14.5 per cent of its followed by China, which lost its value by 3.7 per cent to USD 18.76 trillion, brand valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance said in the report on Thursday.
While both these nations retained their value, Japan improved by a notch to the third spot with a value of USD 4.26 trillion despite losing 6 per cent of its value, pushing Germany a notch down to the fourth slot at USD 3.81 trillion as it saw a value erosion of 21.5 per cent.
Collectively, the top-100 nation brands lost a whopping USD 13.1 trillion of their brand value in 2020, as they negotiate the devasting pandemic, according to the report.
It added that the top-10 most-valuable brands contracted 14 per cent on an average.
Japan jumped a notch as it has emerged relatively unscathed from the pandemic, while Ireland is the only nation in the top-20 to record brand value growth, up 11 per cent to USD 670 billion, a testament to its resilient economy bolstered by strong exports and consumer spending.
Similarly, Vietnam, which is emerging as a Southeast Asian hub for manufacturing, defies global trend with an impressive 29 per cent increase in its value. In contrast, Argentina is the fastest falling nation brand, having lost a whopping 57 per cent of its value, as the nation has over 1 million caseloads, making it the second-worst country with the pandemic after the US.
When it comes to nation brand power, Germany tops the world as the strongest nation brand with a score of 84.9 out of 100, followed by Britain with a score of 83.
India has held onto its position as the world's seventh most-valuable nation brand, following a 20.8 per cent fall in brand value to USD 2.02 trillion.
The report estimates that the total brand value of the top-100 nation brands dropped from USD 98 trillion in 2019 to USD 84.9 trillion in 2020, down USD 13.1 trillion with almost every nation feeling a significant impact of the health crisis on their respective economies.
David Haigh, chief executive of Brand Finance, said the downward trend of nearly all most valuable nation brands is unsurprising given the times we are in.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU