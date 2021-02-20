India offers $40 mn credit line to boost sports infrastructure in Maldives

-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday offered a USD 40 million Line of Credit to the Maldives in a bid to boost the sports infrastructure of the country.
Speaking at an event at Ekuveni Stadium here, he said that India acknowledges the high priority accorded by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to sports and India is privileged to be a partner in that effort.
I am happy to announce that in order to support the development of sports infrastructure to fulfil the interests and aspirations of the Maldivian people, India has offered a standalone Line of Credit of USD 40 million for sports infrastructure in the Maldives, Jaishankar said.
He said that the Maldivian people have tremendous sporting talent.
"India is a trusted and reliable partner," the minister said in his address.
Jaishankar, who arrived here on the first leg of his two-nation tour that will also take him to Mauritius, handed over 100,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Foreign Minister and Health Minister Kerafa Naseem.
Earlier, he held talks with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid and discussed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, saying India's time-tested relationship with the Maldives is poised to take a quantum jump.
