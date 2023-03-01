JUST IN
DigiYatra to be at gates of Delhi airport's terminal 2,3 by March: DIAL
India, Oman hold discussions on issues related to bilateral air services
AI 'pee' gate: DGCA rejects plea to revoke suspension of pilot's licence
Himachal CM launches UPI e-services for Kangra Central Cooperative Bank
210,000 got govt jobs in MP in 3 yrs, 250,000 got offers from pvt sector
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to pronounce order on panel of experts on Thursday
Bill Gates meets health minister, appreciates pandemic management
MP govt paid Rs 37 cr to private firms in 3 years for hiring their planes
Bill Gates praises India's digital public networks, payment systems
Traffic curbs due to G20 foreign ministers meet affect movement in Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Himachal CM launches UPI e-services for Kangra Central Cooperative Bank
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India, Oman hold discussions on issues related to bilateral air services

Officials from India and Oman on Wednesday discussed various issues related to bilateral air services

Topics
India | Oman | Air services

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Officials from India and Oman on Wednesday discussed various issues related to bilateral air services.

In a series of tweets, the civil aviation ministry said a bilateral air services meeting was held between the Omani and the Indian delegations in the national capital.

While the Indian delegation was led by civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal, the Omani side was led by Naif Ali Al-Abri, the President of Civil Aviation Authority Oman.

"The delegations included specialists in air transport and air navigation to address issues related to updating of the air transport agreement, development of air routes and space, & expanding the number of flights between the two nations," the ministry said in a tweet.

Details about the bilateral air services agreement could not be immediately ascertained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 23:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU