India on track to achieving climate goals: PM Modi at CERAWeek 2021

Prime Minister on Friday said the country is on track to achieving its climate goals before the target date as it switches over to energy-efficient mediums and uses waste to generate energy.

Speaking after accepting the 2021 CERAWeek Global Energy & Environment Leadership Award for his commitment to energy sustainability and the environment, Modi said and calamity are major challenges facing the world.

He gave a call to fix ourselves so the world will be a better place. He said this spirit of behaviour change is a key part of our traditional habits, which teach us consumption with compassion. A mindless throw away culture is not a part of our ethos, he asserted. He felt proud of Indian farmers, who are constantly using modern techniques of irrigation. The Prime Minister said there are only two ways to fight and calamities. One is through policies, laws, rules and orders. PM Modi gave examples in this regard. Share of non-fossil sources in India's installed capacity of electricity has grown to 38 percent, adoption of Bharat - 6 emission norms since April 2020 which is equal to Euro - 6 fuel. India is working to increase the share of natural gas from the current 6% to 15% by 2030. LNG is being promoted as a fuel. He also mentioned recently launched National Hydrogen Mission and PM KUSUM, which promotes an equitable and decentralized model of solar energy generation. But the most powerful way to fight climate change, Modi said, is behavioural change.He gave a call to fix ourselves so the world will be a better place. He said this spirit of behaviour change is a key part of our traditional habits, which teach us consumption with compassion. A mindless throw away culture is not a part of our ethos, he asserted. He felt proud of Indian farmers, who are constantly using modern techniques of irrigation. He noted that there is growing awareness on improving soil health and reducing use of pesticides.

While the target of mixing 20 per cent ethanol has been advanced to 2025, 5,000 compressed bio-gas plants will be set up to turn municipal and agriculture waste into energy, he said.

"India is well on track to achieve its Paris agreement targets well before the target date of 2030," he said.

India has maintained that it is not a polluter and cause of and has voluntarily committed to reducing greenhouse gas emission intensity of its GDP by 33-35 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

The Prime Minister said that Mahatma Gandhi is one of the greatest environment champions to have ever lived. If humanity had followed the path laid down by him, we would not face many of the problems we do today, said Modi. He urged people to visit Mahatma Gandhi's hometown of Porbandar, Gujarat where underground tanks were constructed years ago to save rain water.

The Prime Minister remarked that today the world is focussing on fitness and wellness. There is a growing demand for healthy and organic food. India can drive this global change through our spices and our Ayurveda products. He announced that in India, the Government is working on metro networks in 27 towns and cities for eco-friendly mobility.

The Prime Minister said for large-scale behaviour change, solutions that are innovative, affordable and powered by public participation need to be offered. He cited examples like people embracing LED bulbs, Give It Up Movement, increased LPG coverage, affordable transportation initiatives. He expressed happiness about the growing acceptance of ethanol across India.

The Prime Minister noted that over the last seven years, India's forest cover has grown significantly, the population of lions, tigers, leopards and water fowls has grown. He cited these as the great indicators of positive behavioural changes.

Modi concluded by saying, “Now is the time to think logically and ecologically. After all this is not about me or you. It is about our planet's future. We owe this to our coming generations.”