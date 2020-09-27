India-Pak troops exchange fire along international border in J-K's Samba

-
Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire for nearly 30 minutes after the Border Security Force (BSF) picked up suspicious movement along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
No one was injured in the firing which started around 11.45 pm on Saturday in Mangu Chak Border Outpost (BOP) area of Ghagwal sector, the officials said.
They said BSF troops deployed at BOP Mangu Chak observed movement of three to four persons near Pakistani post Pir Bunker and opened fire after they were seen moving towards this side under the cover of darkness.
Pakistani Rangers retaliated and the exchange of small arms firing between the two sides continued for about half-an-hour, the officials said, adding the suspiciously moving persons returned to Pakistani side amid the firing.
A BSF official confirmed the incident and said a massive search operation was launched early this morning to sanitise the area.
The search operation is on but no incriminating material has been recovered so far, the official said.
There has been spurt in airdropping of weapons by drones and smuggling of narcotics along the IB and Line of Control (LoC) amid frequent ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks.
