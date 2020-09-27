JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

With 32.6 million cases global death toll from coronavirus surpass 990,000
Business Standard

More than 18 people arrested in Bollywood drug case: Narcotics Bureau

NCB on Saturday arrested Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in connection with the drug case

Topics
Narcotics Control Bureau | Sushant Singh Rajput | drugs

ANI  |  General News 

Rakul Preet Singh
Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh arrived in Mumbai from Bengaluru on Thursday, to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is probing the drugs angle in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

More than 18 people have been arrested so far by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with Bollywood drug case, Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region of NCB said on Saturday.

The statements of Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor have been recorded, he said.

"The statements of Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor have been recorded. Kshitij Prasad has been placed under arrested after questioning. No fresh summon has been issued today. We have arrested more than 18 people," Jain said.

NCB on Saturday arrested Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in connection with teh drug case.

The NCB had launched an investigation into the drugs case after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was investigating the money trail related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In the investigation, many revelations surfaced including various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, September 27 2020. 07:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.